Foundation provides medical palliatives to Plateau rural community

A two-day “medical palliatives” have been extended to hundreds of residents of Kwande community in Qua’an Pan local government of Plateau state to enable the rural dwellers who face much health and food challenges have access to basic medical care.

The gesture was thought out by the Tina Bawa Foundation in collaboration with Woman Dare To Dream Foundation but with strict compliance to the COVID-19 safety measures as all beneficiaries were provided with free face mask and physical distance observed as they go through all the medical stages.

Flagging off the outreach, Mrs. Tina Bawa who is the General Overseer of Tina Bawa Ministries International and founder, Tina Bawa Foundation said, “The foundation chose to provide the medical outreach because the rural dwellers face much health challenges as well as food challenges,” adding her desire is to reach out to the poor with healthcare need.

Her words, “We sent out a team to the community to find out what the needs of the people are, and we discovered that most of them need medical attention than food especially with the prevailing economic hardship occasioned by COVID-19. So we quickly mobilized our team of doctors, nurses and community health workers to carry out the outreach.

Conscious of government rules in public activities, we organized members of the community in a group of 50 in a batch and we have more than 10 batches.

“The beneficiaries went through measurements of weights, body temperature, body mass, pulse checking before seeing the doctors, after which the patient is given the drugs prescribed by the doctors that examined them. Some the patients who require laboratory test had their samples taken and with the result, relevant drugs were administered. The beneficiaries were offered treatment for malaria, high blood pressure, common cold, rheumatism, arthritis, asthma, pneumonia, eye defect, ulcer, etc.”

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the gesture as one of them, 72 years old woman, Mama Esther said, “I have been battling with joint pains and have been applying local herbs because I can’t afford the drugs often prescribed for me, but today I have been offered the drugs free. I will ever remain grateful to the sponsors.”

