Forum of retired Heads of Service, Permanent Secretaries donate N500,000 to Edo COVID-19 fund

Urges residents to complement govt’s efforts to check spread

The Edo Forum of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries has donated N500,000 to boost the Edo State Government’s response to check the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

Chairman of the forum, Mallam Ikhelowa Atalasa Hanson, who made the presentation at Government House, Benin City, said the donation will complement the state government’s effort in deploying resources to fight against the spread of the virus.

Ikhelowa said as a body, the retired heads of service and permanent secretaries tasked themselves to support the state government’s unalloyed commitment to protecting Edo people.

On his part, Vice Chairman of the forum, Sir Xerxes Usiobaifo urged residents in the state to comply with all regulations from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state government, noting that COVID-19 is real.

He urged people to stop doubting the existence of coronavirus disease, as adhering to the government’s directive is in their best interest.

The Head of Service, Mr. Anthony Okungbowa, expressed appreciation for the donation, assuring that the sum would be put to judicious use.

Okungbowa urged members of the forum to protect themselves as the elderly were most vulnerable to COVID-19.

vanguard

