Forum lampoons Ohanaeze Lagos detractors

Ndigbo Media Forum, has on Friday, warned those condemning the activities of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos branch to desist, noting that the leadership of Chief Solomon Ogbonna, has been the most vibrant since the inception of the Ohaneze in Lagos state.

Disclosing this in a statement, the forum’s president, Prince Ifeanyi Dike, averred that: “The achievements of the chief Ogbonna and his executive are unbeatable. I don’t know the basis for all these criticisms!”

He opined that the era of ‘Bring Him Down’ syndrome is over, saying that the media men of Igbo extraction will do everything to stop the actions of people trying to tarnish the image of Ohaneze Lagos for selfish reasons.

“Ndigbo are brave and hardworking. They will not stand idly by and watch people of low understanding bring disrepute to the organization,” he said.

Vanguard

