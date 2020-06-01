Food, the worst enemy of man

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olumba Olumba Obu

I CORINTHIANS 15:26:

“The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.”

I Corinthians 6:13: “Meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them.”

Philippians 3:18-19: “For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.”

I have told you before that I have not yet opened my bag containing the article of trade I have brought to the whole world. What I have tried to do so far, is to introduce the Father to you. From day to day, and as time goes on, I will continue to unfold to you the shortcomings and hindrances in your lives.

Food Kills

Today’s sermon concerns food, and the art of feeding, the evil of food, and food as the source of destruction.

The last enemy is death. What is death? Is man death? Is death spirit or tree or any other thing? What do you consider to be death? You have heard what the second lesson says: Meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Food is that death referred to. Food makes you sick, it makes you angry, and it kills the spirit in you. Food is death and it is responsible for all the evil things in you.

What God prescribed for Man as food

All those who desire to have eternal life have started to live according to the will of God. What did God prescribe for man to live on?

Genesis 1:29: And God said, “Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.”

God commanded that man should freely eat of every fruit of the trees of the Garden. But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil man should not eat of it: for in the day man eats thereof he shall surely die. (Genesis 2:17).

The enemy of life is food. Food makes you sick; it kills. Food brings about high blood pressure, diabetes and other forms of incurable diseases. You complain of charms, mermaid and bewitchment. These are not true.

You are affected by the food you eat. You may grow fat but what does it all mean? Your fatness leads to death. Food is the sting of death. When you prepare all forms of diet for yourself, they destroy your spirit, soul and body.

The evil connected with food

If I should now expatiate on the evils of food, I will not exhaust the topic for 10 years. But I only want to give an introductory part of what you call a new doctrine. I have dealt on this issue on many occasions but you do not seem to be bothered about it. We are now staging a go-back to the Garden of Eden. Have you not heard what had been read out to you?

All herb bearing seed and all fruit of a tree yielding seed, shall be your meat. This does not imply a system of feeding but a form of medication. Just as one will seek a cure for an ailment, you can suck one orange and drink a cup of water and that will serve you for a day. The next day whenever you feel like taking anything, you can take just one banana and drink water and that should satisfy you.

