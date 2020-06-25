Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has assured residents of Benin City on timely completion of water detention pond projects to check flooding in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Lucky Wasa, gave the assurance after inspecting the water detention pond in the Erediauwa axis of Benin City.

He said the state government appreciates the patience of the residents in the area and understands the difficulties they go through as a result of the ongoing stormwater project, noting, “We urge you all to be patient with us. The state government is already doing something about the issue. Our consultants are already working to correct the flooding problem in the area.

Noting that work has reached an advanced stage on some of the detention ponds on the axis, he said the government is committed to ensuring that the erosion control scheme is all-encompassing.

On the new projects in the area, he said, “The consultants have commenced engineering design and are working on the drawings. They are already at the final stage. Soonest the design will be completed and we will commence work on the project immediately. All of these will be a thing of the past. We sincerely appeal for more patience from the people resident in this locality.”

He added, “We will appeal to those that are building on waterways and the Benin Moat to desist from such because that is one of the major causes of the flooding. Some people are bent on building on waterways and the moat. This is why we are here with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to move around and check houses built on waterways. We will ensure necessary action is taken to correct the anomalies.

One of the residents in the area, Mr. Monday Uho, said the moat in the area was blocked, which hindered the free flow of the water in the area, which eventually led to flooding.

vanguard

