Flood ravages Benin City, render many homeless

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – RESIDENTS of several parts of Benin City, Edo state capital were rendered homeless as a result of a heavy downpour on Saturday which lasted for several hours.

Worst hit are Erediauwa off Sapele road where houses and vehicles have submerged by the floodwater, Arousa off Saokponba Road, some areas in Ekenwan Road, 1st East Circular Road, Okhoror, some parts of Ugbowo, parts of GRA and others.

Some residents of Erediauwa said the flooding in the area was as a result of the blockage of the moat and diversion of rainwater channel by a construction company into the area which they said was to serve the interest of an individual.

Obosa Uwuwmagho said “The people that were brought here to work did a very poor job. The interest of one man is protected against the thousands of people that live here” Also, Nathaniel Imadomwonyi said “They channelled the water right away from Upper and other areas, they blocked the moat because of one man”

In Asoro Off Sokpoba Road, Jennifer Osaro said the small dingy house where she stays with her children have been destroyed.

Isaac Ighodalo attributed the flood to the abandonment of the Benin Water Storm project which was started by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole administration.

He said: “We have lost many properties in this flood. Look at my house I build with my pension all taken over by flood. I don’t know why the water storm project started by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was abandoned. If this project was sustained we won’t be in the mess”

Moses Izekor, on his part while describing the situation as pathetic, said they were rendered hopeless as they watch flood completely submerged their house and destroy properties. Izekor who is resident around Erediauwa, off Sapele road, blamed the flood in the area to the newly constructed road without proper channelling of the water.

“When this road was being constructed, we complained about the way the channelling of the flood was being carried out but nobody listened to us. This is just about the first heavy rain this year and see what we are already experiencing,” he stated.

Uwadia Osagie, a resident of Edosonwan around Ugbor, GRA, said they residents of the area were all trapped in their homes by the flood.

However, the state government attributed the flood to non-adherence to building regulations and also indiscriminate dumping of refuse on drainage.

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obseki on Special Duties said “These are the things the governor has always emphasised; that we obey building regulations and stop indiscriminate waste disposal.

“We need to help ourselves because the government is doing a lot to ensure the city is rid of flooding incident.”

Gowon said the state government sympathises with those affected, assuring that succour would come with the completion of ongoing gully erosion and flood control projects across the state.

He commended officials of the Edo State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and the Fire Service who were among the first responders to rescue victims who were trapped in their homes by the flash floods.

Areas worst hit by the Saturday flooding include the Infant Jesus-axis of Etete; Eghighalo Edosomwan on Ugbor Road; Ofunmwegbe community along Second East Circular Road, where residents were trapped and unable to leave their homes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

