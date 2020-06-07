Flood: LAWMA issues warning to residents against improper waste disposal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has warned residents to desist from indiscriminate refuse disposal in drainage and water channels inorder to prevent heavy flooding and possible loss of lives and property as the rainfall intensifies.

Recall that Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMET, had earlier in its year 2020 annual Seasonal Rainfall Prediction, SRP, predicated heavy rainfall with attendants flash flooding in most parts of the country, particularly, Lagos State.

NiMet also predicted flight delays and cancellations in 2020 due to extreme weather conditions with thunderstorms, wind shear, flash floods.

Instructively, last year, flash floods hit at least 124 local government areas across the 36 states which led to loss of lives, property, disruption of economic activities and loss of several hectares of agricultural lands across the country.

The acting Managing Director, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni gave the admonition at the weekend, while briefing newsmen on plans of the agency towards enhancing cleaner and livable environment for all residents as well as rid drainage of refuse and other impediments to allow for free flow of storm water during rainfall.

Odumboni, however, said, “Proactively, state government has started construction of flood channels, dredge waterways, clear blocked gutters and desilt drainage.

“Flooding is caused by high intensity rainfall of long duration, inadequate of low lying areas, human activities and surge in population growth.

“It hazardous, without proper rudimentary structures, flooding incidents could become the order of the day.

“This is the time to make adequate preparations to avoid loss of lives and property, as is always the case especially, with blocked drainage when the floods come unannounced,” he said.

He said a holistic approach would be adopted by the authority under his administration to make the Lagos environment cleaner and livable for all residents.

LAWMA boss said various programmes and initiatives had been lined up by the authority to improve waste management across the metropolis.

Odumboni said that drastic measures had also been put in place to enhance operational efficiency by Private Sector Participants PSP, operators, with particular emphasis on ensuring effective turnaround time at various dumpsites, adding that each disposal truck should not spend more than 20 minutes at the sites.

He said the authority would collaborate with other agencies in the state to ensure that the challenge of improper waste disposal was holistically tackled, as establishing a cleaner and healthier environment required collaborative efforts.

Odumbomi, therefore, urged residents to shun all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal which have negative consequences on the environment and people who live in it, adding that the populace should imbibe the culture of recycling and waste sorting, which is being spearheaded by the authority.

Sets to launch waste mgt academy

He revealed that the agency would soon launch LAWMA Academy programme, targeted at inculcating the tenets of effective waste management into the younger ones, adding that, through the programme, school children, students, corps members and interns would have the opportunity of being taught the best practices in waste management.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

