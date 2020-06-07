Five years of Change: When Buhari’s presidency confronts its critics with facts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mike Ebonugwo

When five years ago, Muhammadu Buhari was elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, he made history as the first Nigerian presidential candidate to defeat an incumbent in the highly coveted office.

Also significant is the fact that Buhari rode to victory on the popular mantra of ‘Change’, a rallying cry that after years of perceived Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, misrule, Nigeria needed change in all political, economic and social ramifications in order to make a sharp, clean break from its sordid past. To underline the imperative of this clarion call, the new government defined for itself an intervention agenda meant to address three key areas requiring urgent attention: security, the economy and corruption.

Five years after, the jury is still out on whether the Buhari administration has made good its lofty promises of effectively addressing the challenges in these areas and significantly impacting on the lives of majority of Nigerians. But while celebrations by Federal Government officials of the fifth anniversary of the administration remain muted, obviously on account of the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging Nigeria and the world, some critics and political opposition groups have been less restrained, indeed loud in their campaign that the administration has failed to live up to expectations.

Leading this chorus of condemnation is the main opposition PDP which maintains that after five years in the saddle of leadership, the score-card of the APC-led Federal Government was abysmally poor. Leading the charge in this regard is PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, who described the past years of the Buhari administration as not only wasteful and corrupt, but that it has taken Nigeria backward by 60 years. According to him: “…Our party views the last five years of Buhari administration as wasteful and could at best be described as season of the locusts”, adding that “the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government has turned our nation into a wasteland, devastated her economy, shattered our national dreams, crushed the hope of citizens and set our country backward”.

Of course the Buhari Presidency is not amused by this harsh assessment and condemnation, and therefore felt compelled to react. But rather than trading verbal tackles with its critics, it has chosen to confront them with a fat fact-sheet containing a long list of its provable performance and achievements. For instance, President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, has in his response, made a case for respecting the sanctity facts when assessing the performance of government. “Facts speak for themselves.

And that is what we present at this auspicious season of the fifth anniversary of the Buhari administration. Facts are stubborn things, no matter how anybody tries to deny, distort or deride them,” he said. He did not stop there as he went down memory lane to remind Nigerians of the shocking realities that greeted the administration when it took over five years ago and how far it has gone to make a positive difference in the country.

According to Adesina: “May 29, 2020, marks the end of the first year of the second four-year term of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, and the fifth year of the government in office. The government swept into office on the wings of Change, and that Change has been wrought in nearly all phases of national life. Where the lofty goals are yet to be attained, it is work in progress, and eyes are firmly fixed on the ball. No distraction.

“The three umbrella areas on which the government based its interventionist agenda are: security, reviving the economy (with particular emphasis on job creation, especially for youths), and fighting corruption. In these three areas, where we are today cannot be compared with where we used to be.”

Zeroing in on security, he said: “By May 2015, insecurity had badly fractured the fabric of the nation. No one could wager that the country would survive the next month, not to talk of another year. Bombs went off like firecrackers, insurgents ran riot round the country, other forms of crime and criminality held sway. Life was nasty, brutish and short”. And five years after, Adesina is happy to report that “the battle has been taken to insurgents and criminals. And they are being extinguished by the day, and very close to complete extirpation.”

Peeping into the government fat fact-sheet, he had averred that: “The Buhari administration has rolled out the most significant response to Nigeria’s multifaceted security challenges, since 1999″. He anchored this on the claim that: ?Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies have significantly scaled up their footprint across the country – Operation Whirl Stroke in the North Central, Operation Ex-Swift Response in border areas, several new Forward Operating Bases, Quick Response Wings, Commando Training Schools, and so on, and deployments of Special Forces.”

He cited as a decisive winning factor in the war against terrorists, bandits, armed herdsmen and militia groups the increased?investments in arms and weapons through government to government military deals with the governments of the US, China, Russia, Pakistan which helped to “eliminate expensive and opaque middlemen”. It was on account of this, he informed that: “In April 2020, a first batch of 17 military vehicles (VT-4 main battle tanks, ST-1 wheeled tank destroyers, self-propelled howitzers etc) arrived from China, for the fight against Boko Haram.”

This is apart from the Nigerian Air Force acquiring 22 brand new aircraft since 2015 and expecting another 16 (including the 12 Super Tucano currently on order from the United States Government, and due for delivery starting 2021).

With the benefits of these acquisitions, the Nigerian Army and the Air Force have launched sustained onslaught against against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East and succeeded in decimating them, with recent indications of their complete annihilation looming large in the horizon.

On government’s response to frequent banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in North Central, North West and other parts of the country, Adesina was quick to remind Sunday Vanguard of several military initiatives to address the problem. These included, according to him: *the Defence Headquarters on May 2018 kicking off the ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’, OPWS, – featuring a Joint Military Intervention Force, JMIF, comprising Regular and Special Forces personnel from the Army, Air Force and Navy, and working in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security, DSS, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC – to counter armed herdsmen and militia groups operating in and around Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba States.

?The establishment of Operation Hadarin Daji, OPHD by Defence Headquarters in May 2019 targeting banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the North West.

?establishment in 2019 of Joint Task Force Operation THUNDER STRIKE, JTF OPTS, by Defence Headquarters to tackle kidnappers, bandits, cattle rustlers, and other criminal activities along major highways and adjoining villages around Kaduna-Abuja axis.

?establishment by Nigerian Air Force of Quick Response Wings, QRW, in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Katsina states, and a Quick Response Group, QRG in Zamfara State and deployment of Special Forces to these QRWs/QRG.

Talking about the economy, Adesina sounded even more confident that the Buhari administration has done very well, way beyond the expectation of many people. He said the key factor was diversification which has enabled Nigeria and Nigerians to shift focus from petroleum to agriculture. According to him: “The economy, long dependent on a mono product – petroleum, is being retooled, refocused, with diversification as a task that must be accomplished. Agriculture has been given a fillip, manufacturing has got a shot in the arm, and solid minerals are contributing a large chunk to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP. The country is very close to food security, with rice, beans, maize, millet, and all sorts of grain no longer imported. We now eat what we grow.”

Adesina was particularly proud of the role played by the Anchor Borrowers Programme, ABP, in making this possible. The ABP, an initiative of Central Bank of Nigeria, was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 17, 2015. It has since then made available more than N200 billion in funding to more than 1.5 million smallholder farmers of 16 different commodities, namely rice, wheat, maize, cotton, cassava, poultry, soy beans, groundnut, which were cultivated in over 1.4 million hectares of farmland.

He informed that “the ABP has substantially raised local production of rice, doubling the production of paddy as well as milled rice between 2015 and 2019”, adding that:??Between 2016 and 2019, more than 10 new rice mills came on-stream in Nigeria. Many of the existing mills have expanded their capacity; several new ones are under construction.” He did not stop there as he informed that since 2015, there have been more than a billion dollars of private sector investments in the production of rice, wheat, sugar, poultry, animal feed, ertilizers, etc. This is expected to be boosted by the?Federal Executive Council approval (2020) for a National Agriculture Mechanization Programme, “the Green Imperative”, in partnership with the Government of Brazil and multilateral financing institutions.

Another area Adesina is proud to proclaim that the Buhari administration has scored highly in transport, power and health infrastructure upgrading and development. He cited as eloquent references the three major rail projects inherited from previous administrations which have been completed and commissioned: Abuja Metro Rail and the Abuja-Kaduna Rail,and the 327km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail, started in 1987 but completed in 2020;?a fourth Rail Project, the Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project, kicked off in 2017, and is due to be completed in 2020. The tracklaying for the main component of the project was completed in March 2020.

In the areas of monetary, fiscal, trade, immigration and consumer protection reforms, he made particular reference to the launch of a new Tax Identification Number, TIN, Registration System in 2019, basing its relevance to the that: For the first time Nigeria has a consolidated, unified database of all ta”xpayers (individual and corporate), across all States.”

On fiscal reforms and plugging leakages, he did not fail to mention the new Whistleblowing Policy introduced by the Federal Ministry of Finance in December 2016 which has since then reportedly yielded several billions of Naira in recoveries from tax evaders and public officials. He added that: “In the first two years alone it yielded N7.8 billion, US$378million, and £27,800 in recoveries from public officials targeted by whistleblowers”.

Also worth mentioning, according to him, is N794 billion recovered by the EFCC between 2015 and 2019, in addition to hundreds of properties and other assets;?ICPC scrutiny of practices, systems and procedures of MDAs’ personnel cost from 2017 to 2019, which yielded more than N41 billion in recoveries from inflated personnel budgets. He added that in 2019 alone ICPC also recovered N32 billion worth of land, buildings and vehicles.

Vanguard

