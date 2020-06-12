First year in office: My scorecard – Akin Alabi

Kindly Share This Story:

As many elected political office holders in Nigeria continue to present the scorecard of their stewardship in the last one year, the lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara constituency in the lower house of Assembly, Honorable Akin Alabi has said that his constituency has developed better in the past one year following his developmental strides in many sectors.

The lawmaker said the Egbeda/OnaAra community saw developments brought by him in areas such as welfare, legislative duties, infrastructure and human capital development.

While thanking the community for electing and sending him to represent it in the House of Assembly, Hon. Alabi said he would continue to represent them even better in order to bring greater developments to the community.

He said thus: “My Dear Constituents in Egbeda/Ona Ara, when I was sworn in a year ago today to represent you in the lower House of Assembly, I was humbled by the confidence you had in me to be your feet on the ground in Abuja. I want to thank you for your continued support.

In the past one year, we have developed better as a community and I have been able to contribute to this by recording multiple successes in welfare, legislative duties, infrastructure and human capital development. Some of these achievements have been categorized below.

Welfare:

Launched a 250m Women empowerment scheme to provide financial support to women of all ages in Egbeda/Ona Ara as well as skill acquisition for young women, improved access to better reproductive healthcare and education.

Community support:

Donation of over 10m to different communities for primary health care, transformer purchase, road construction and schools. Some of these communities are:

Akanle community Ward 10 (Transformer)

Kure community (Bridge)

Jellico community (Primary health care)

Agbaja/Opelu/Ajoyiba community (Transformer)

Compensation for the victims of Iwo Road Market demolition.

Covid-19 Palliatives

At the outset of the pandemic, I donated food and hygiene products across Egbeda and Ona Ara including cash grants on Facebook, Twitter and Radio stations.

Youth Empowerment programs

Training, certification and capacity building for 200 local young people

Business Support- Provided cash grants to different local businesses.

Facilitation of Conditional Cash transfer to 150 beneficiaries in the Federal constituency.

Ongoing assistance of constituents who applied for the Central Bank assisted Microfinance loans for COVID-19 support to businesses.

Employment

Nomination of 40 NPower beneficiaries In Egbeda and Ona Ara

Nomination of 40 Sure-P beneficiaries in Egbeda and Ona Ara.

50 Letters of recommendation for various residents applying for Federal jobs.

Legislative Duties

Bills-

I introduced a new bill to alternate the discriminatory part of the Nigerian constitution that prevents Nigerian women from passing their citizenship on to their foreign spouses.

Bill for amendment of the Criminal Justice Act (2015)

Motions:

– Motion to restrain AMCON from harassing online businesses.

– Motion against the duplicity of roles of the Nigerian Customs that leads to the overzealous attitude of their officers.

– Argued in support of the addition of the June 12 struggle to public school curriculums.

– Argued against the creation of several new agencies that will increase the cost of Governance.

– Moved the motion on the need to establish more road side clinics and improve the facilities in the existing ones to curb the rate of road traffic accidents.

– Motion to compel INEC to make the continuous voter registration really continuous so as not to disenfranchise Nigerians.

– A motion on the resolution of the rift in the Lotto industry.

Infrastructure:

We have focused on helping different communities bridge the infrastructural gap, we made donations to communities that are already building or helped them build from the scratch.

School Constructions – We have continued the building of a sports complex at the Urban Day Grammar School. This will give local talents access to modern facilities.

Primary Health Care – Donation of medical equipment and cash grants for Gelico community for their primary health care

Transformers- Donation of Transformers and cash for electricity equipments in communities like Agbaja/Opelu/Ayinjoba and Akanle communities of Egbeda LGA.

Better Call Akin

We launched a legal aid scheme called Better Call Akin to provide free legal support to people in our constituency, who find themselves at the mercy of the law or civil disputes and do not have the means to resolve them. We have provided legal services on issues like police harassment, illegal detention, students rights, employment and employee rights. With the help of our lawyers, we have been able to resolve several cases with 72 beneficiaries so far. Some of them are:

– Mr Azeez Adelokun of Gbagi market area who was tear gassed and arrested by the police during a community raid. We got him bailed and also made the police refund the initial bail fee.

– We were able to secure the release of a 16 year old Sunday Elijah at the magistrate court for illegal detention and malicious prosecution.

– We assisted 11 ex employees of a cocoa processing company in the recovery of their unpaid salaries and pension contributions, all the employees are indigent citizens.

– Secured the release of Mr Mutiu Aderemi and a host of others.

Thank you once again my dear constituents for your love and continued support. I look forward to serving you and doing greater things with your assistance in the coming years.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: