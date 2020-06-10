First year Anniversary: DTHA Speaker, Oborevwori assures of good laws

Kindly Share This Story:

….says nine bills were passed, assented to in one year

…says 66 resolutions were adopted

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday assured Deltans of laws that would promote sustainable development of all parts of the State, saying that nine bills were passed and assented to in the last one year.

Oborevwori who spoke while briefing newsmen on the first year anniversary of the seventh Assembly, said the House has cordial working relations with the Executive arm.

He said they were stepping into the Second Session with a lot of zeal, hope and confidence, adding that it was their desire to continue to improve on their performances going forward.

Oborevwori said: “With the lessons learnt in the course of the pre-induction programmes, Members of the House met and put together set objectives to drive the Seventh Assembly, which includes an Assembly that is based on knowledgeable staff and well-informed Legislators with ability, commitment and competence.

“Timely consideration and processing of bills, motions and requests from the executive; physical transformation of the Assembly Complex and Legislators quarters; an Assembly that will provide effective service delivery to the people of our State; constructive engagement of the executive in policy formulation and transformation of same into law where the necessary and robust mechanism for citizen engagement”.

Saying that the success narrative of the Sixth Assembly has put a burden of high expectation on the Seventh Assembly, he said: “I can assure you that we have not rested on our oars in making sure that the Seventh Assembly will continue to drive positive change and remain committed to the promotion of the rule of law, democratic tenets and ethos.

“The Seventh Assembly is a work in progress as Members are more resilient, purposeful, committed and always available for legislative responsibilities in plenary, committees and oversight assignments.

“In spite of the Corona Virus pandemic and the attendant health risk, the Leadership of the House in line with the State Government’s guidelines and NCDC protocols devised a means to enable the House to sit at plenary to consider and pass critical Finance Bills to effectively position the State in these trying times.

“The Bills were: (a) Delta State Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Law, 2020; (b) Delta State Public Procurement Law, 2020; (c) Delta State Revised Appropriation Law, 2020; and (d) Delta State Internal Revenue Service Law, 2020.

“During the period under review, the House has been open to constructive engagements with the Executive in a bid to move the state forward. Members have also actively engaged in constituency visits and town hall meetings to feel the pulse of their constituents, receive feedbacks and also to promote government programmes and policies.

“Members through Committees of the House have held Public Hearings with stakeholders and members of the public and received inputs that have helped the legislative process. It is also worthy of note that during the lockdown by the State government.

“Members of the House provided palliatives to help constituents cope with the hardship occasioned by the Corona Virus pandemic. We are indeed grateful to all our constituents and Deltans for the confidence they have reposed in the House.

“It is near impossible for growth and development to thrive in an atmosphere of rancour, bickering and industrial unrest. It is noteworthy, that with the spirit of give and take and mutual understanding in the Assembly, the period under review has enjoyed industrial harmony between the Leadership of the House and the Union.

“In the period under review the House with the cooperation of the Executive has been able to achieve and record the following giant strides; “capacity building for competence and excellence; to enhance the legislative competence of Members and Staff in the discharge of their duties.

“The House undertook an organized a-bespoke training programme to sharpen the skills of returning Members and acquaint/expose newly elected Members to legislative practice and procedure. This has effectively and positively impacted on the Members participation and contribution during debates and other legislative business during plenary. This has also enabled us to maintain the position as the most vibrant State House of Assembly in the country”.

While thanking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support to the Legislature, he said some of the training/capacity building programmes for then Members-elect include “pre-induction briefing on May 9, 2019, within the Assembly Complex: a 3-day induction/refresher programme at Enugu, Enugu State, from May 13-15, 2019; and two days orientation workshop for Rivers and Delta State Houses of Assembly, from May20-21, 2019, at Port Harcourt.

“There was also a two-day workshop on medium-term expenditure framework and appropriation process for honourable members and selected staff of the house from 10th – 11th October 2019, in Asaba; strategic leadership retreat for management staff of DTHA from 12th – 16th February 2020, in Oleh, Delta State and Understanding legislative drafting for effective legislative business from 2nd – 3rd March 2020, also at Oleh.”

“In the period under review, 14 bills were presented to the House, 10 were executive bills while four were private Member bills; out of which nine were passed and accented to, with five outstanding. Under the same period, a total number of 66 Motions were received and 66 Resolutions were adapted accordingly.

“Furthermore, the Seventh Assembly decided to improve the aesthetics of the complex and the legislator’s quarters to provide a conducive working environment for Members and staff. Key areas of needs identified for improvement include the provision of water, the interlocking of the complex, construction of cesspools to contain the flow of water, maintenance and renovation of the printing press, upgrading/renovation of committee rooms and the press centre, beautification of the Legislators Quarters and general facelift of the Assembly complex”.

