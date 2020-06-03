Fire mishaps: Kano losses 17 persons, N85m estimated value properties in May ― Official

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Official of the Kano State Fire service says it lost not fewer than 17 persons and N85.5 million estimated value properties to fire mishaps in the month of May this year.

The Public Relations Officer, Saidu Muhammad confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

Muhammad said it recorded the 56 fire incidents which claimed the lives of the persons and properties within the period under review.

According to him, “In the month of May 2020, we recorded 56 fire incidents. 17 were false alarms.

“We lost 17 persons in the incidents while 73 others were rescued and their lives saved.

“We lost estimated properties worth N85,575,000 and saved N704,100,000 worth properties,” Muhammad however said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

