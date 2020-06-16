Fight against Covid-19: Germany donates €300,000 to Nigerian Government

Kindly Share This Story:

…reaffirms commitment to Nigeria

By Vera Anyagafu

Foreign Missions in Nigeria have continued to support the Nigerian government in various capacities in the fight towards eradicating COVID-19 in the country.

The German government, through its Consulate General is not left out in the support. In her generosity, the country has again shown commitment to ensuring that the deadly pandemic is totally wiped out in Nigeria by donating €300,000 worth of items to the Nigerian government.

Reaffirming the German government’s commitment to development cooperation with Nigeria, the German Consul General to Nigeria, Dr Stefan Traumann, who handed the items to representatives of the Nigerian law enforcement and security agencies, said his country looks forward to stronger Germany-Nigeria cooperation, even more in these crucial times in the fight against COVID-19.

At the handing over ceremony, held at the German Consulate General in Lagos, June 15, 2020, Dr Traumann, said that the €300,000 worth items which consist of personal protective equipment and consumables are donated by the German Federal Foreign Office and are part of the country’s support in the fight against Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Representatives of the Nigerian law enforcement and security agencies received the items, such as hand sanitizers, disposable coveralls, sanitizing spray, face masks, and handheld digital infra-red temperature readers.

Items also include, disposable hand gloves, among others and they are to be distributed to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Items are also to be distributed to Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Parts of the equipment were symbolically handed over to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, in the presence of EFCC Head of Cybercrime (Lagos) Mr Dein Whyte, EFCC Head of Advance Fee Fraud (Lagos), Mr John Sini, NDLEA Zonal Head (Lagos), Mr Adeyemi Adeofe, and NDLEA Head of Joint Task Force (Lagos), Mr Adeniyi Olumuyiwa.

The CG said that, “This donation underlines the great need for international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and is another demonstration of Germany’s commitment to development cooperation with Nigeria, especially in these critical times.”

He also said that, “The partnership between our two countries is greatly needed in the fight against COVID-19. This is why Germany is making this donation to Nigerian law enforcement and security agencies, who are also key frontline workers.”

