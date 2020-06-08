Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Nigeria, has said based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, NJC, forwarding the name of Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate for confirmation as substantive President of the Court of Appeal, was due.

Arguing it would be well applauded as a reward for hard work, the organisation said it was also a proof of adherence to the constitution and the tenets of fairness and justice.

In a statement by its Country Vice President/National President, Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, and National Publicity Secretary, Eliana Martins, FIDA Nigeria said: “We are also glad to read that this re-appointment is because of the hard work and meritorious service of the honourable judge.

“FIDA Nigeria notes that Hon. Justice Dongban-Mensem’s tenure in an acting capacity was only extended. We do not wish to go into the legality of this action or its adherence to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Pursuant to Section 238(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Dongban-Mensem, who has been acting as the President of the Court of Appeal, as of right, is the most senior Justice of the Court of Appeal following the retirement of the Hon. Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa as substantive President of the Court.”

Expressing worry that the trend had become one too many while also reiterating its commitment towards supporting credible, hard-working, meritorious women to break glass ceilings around them, the organisation, besides Monica Dongban-Mensem, cited the recent cases in Cross River and Gombe states as examples.

