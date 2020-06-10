FG takes delivery of Boeing 737 – NG full flight simulator

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on Wednesday disclosed that the government has taken delivery of a modern Boeing 737-NG Full Flight Simulator (FFS).

He also said the simulator will be installed at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Sirika who disclosed the arrival of the simulator during a television programme said the ” equipment is now at the Lagos seaport going through the Custom clearing process and it will be taken to NCAT in Zaria for installation.”

According to the Minister: “As we speak the simulator is at the seaport in Lagos, we are clearing it, the housing component which would house the sim has been built and it will be on its way to Zaria for installation and training would commence.”

Collaborating what the minister said, Captain Abdulsalami Mohammed, the Rector of NCAT, said: “It is true, what the honourable minister said. The new simulator is at the seaport in Lagos waiting to be cleared and the installation will be done soon in the college.”

Captain Abdulsalami further said: “We appreciate the effort of our minister who is driving these. Our attainment of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Regional Training Centre of Excellence status is being utilized. 2020 will witness a lot of activities in the history of NCAT. The multipurpose firefighting simulator is installed in the college; the delivery of the six diamond training aircraft is taking place and the installation of the B737-NG simulator is about to happen too.”

