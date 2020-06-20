FG set to evacuate more Nigerians from US July 3

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to evacuate more Nigerians by air from the U.S.

The exercise which is slated for July 3, will be the second special flight for Nigerian citizens stranded in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Consulate General of Nigeria in New York announced this in a statement dated June 17, on behalf of the Nigerian Missions in the U.S.

According to the consulate, the evacuees will depart the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

They are expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on July 4.

According to the statement, only those free of COVID-19 and with body temperatures below 38 degrees centigrade would be allowed to board the plane.

“In accordance with the Nigerian Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all prospective evacuees must present an original COVID-19 negative test result (not older than 14 days) at the airport of departure.

“They must also undergo a temperature check four hours before departure.

“Any intending evacuee without the stipulated test result, or with a body temperature above 38 degrees centigrade, or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, will not be allowed to check in.

“While on board, all prospective evacuees are required to be in possession of a hand sanitiser for intermittent use throughout the journey and wear face masks,” the consulate said.

It added that prospective travelers will be subject to instructions of Port Health Services (PHS), officials and entry screening protocols on arrival in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 700 Nigerians registered with the missions in the U.S. for evacuation.

The first batch of 160 Nigerians returned home on May 10, aboard a special Ethiopian Airline flight arranged by the government.

Vanguard Nigeria News

