FG set to end banditry in the country – Amb  Dada

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has concluded plans to fight against banditry and other forms of crime in the country.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada made this known in a statement signed by the SA media Ibrahim Aliyu .

Ambassador Dada expressed regret on the increased activities of bandits in some states across the country including Niger State.

He said measures would be intensified in curbing the menace. The Minister therefore urged Nigerlites and other Nigerians to always make public relevant information to the security agencies to help them in discharging their responsibilities.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, the Minister said Niger State had benefitted as Federal Government had awarded contract for the construction and reconstruction of major roads in the State. Amongst the roads include: the Lambata-Minna road, Kontagora-Mokwa road, Kontagora-Yauri road which was already completed and the Lapai- Nupeko – Sachi road among others.

He assured Nigerlites that the state will continue to benefit from other projects from the current administration.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: