FG releases Shariff, alleged leader of Katsina protest

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

The alleged ringleader of the peaceful protest in Katsina against the spate of killings by bandits, Nastura Ashir  Shariff has been released.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday night that Shariff’s freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, among others.

The statement titled; “OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON NASTURA ASHIR SHARIFF’S, FREEDOM”, reads:

“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) hereby confirms that Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman of the Board of Trustees has today been freed from a two-day police captivity.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenceless citizens by bandits.

We acknowledge that Sharif’s freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, a decent section of the civil society, multi-sectoral cooperation of regional groups and activists and the vigilance of the national and international press.

We equally appreciate the support, cooperation, and patience of the entire northern public throughout the period of Shariff’s detention. This is indeed reassuring.

We assure the public that we shall never relent in our struggle for a decent, free, fair, and just society no matter the odds.

We urge authorities to endeavour to always place value on human liberty and people’s rights as basic cornerstones for civilized democracy.”

