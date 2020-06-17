FG reiterates its support to International Criminal Court

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated its strong and consistent support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its vital mission.

It also expressed its opposition to any action, or threat of action, that will undermines or seeks to undermine the ability of the court to freely exercise its mandate and carry out its core functions.

spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, who conveyed this support in a statement also added that President Buhari urged all States that have not rectified the ‘Rome Statute’ to do that as a matter of deliberate State policy, so that it can become a universal treaty.

The statement recalled that, “During the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute, President Muhammadu Buhari delivered the keynote address in which he recognized, among other things, that ‘with the alarming proliferation of the most serious crimes around the world, the ICC, and all that it stands for, is needed now more than ever, in ways that were unforeseen to its founders’. Nigeria restates that position”.

