Breaking News
Translate

FG orders full investigation of Omozuwa’s murder, Jigawa minor’s rape

On 7:42 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
FG orders full investigation of Omozuwa's murder, minor abuse
The deceased, Miss Vera Uwaila

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has directed the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the gang-rape and murder of a female student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in Benin and the serial sexual abuse of a minor in Jigawa State by 14 men, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that by bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to justice, the Federal Government will be serving a strong notice of its total aversion to gender-based violence in whatever form.

READ ALSO: Vera Omozuwa: I-G deploys forensic support to hunt killers

The Minister described the gang-rape and murder of Miss Omozuwa in Edo State as a cruel and barbaric act that offends human sensibility, in addition to being antithetical to decency, saying no society will tolerate such depravity.

He also said the serial sexual abuse of a minor by 14 men in Jigawa State is not only repulsive but highly condemnable.

”It is said that the true measure of a society can be found in how it treats it’s most vulnerable members,” said the Minister, assuring that the Federal Government will do everything possible to stem the growing tide of gender-based violence in the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!