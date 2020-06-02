Breaking News
FG directs workers on GL14, above, to resume work

Acting Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan

By Dirisu Yakubu

Head of the Civil Service, HOS, of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has directed officers on Grade Level 14 and above including those on essential services to resume work on a daily basis with effect from Tuesday, 2nd June 2020.

In a memo issued on Tuesday by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Information, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, concerned officers are directed to report to work daily, Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2 pm.

“The officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“They are also to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and ensure that the visitors comply with safety and health advice/ directives,” the memo read.

Dr Yemi-Esan further advised Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers to abide with guidelines and advice on preventive measures contained in earlier circulars.

