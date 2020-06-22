FG demands urgent action from Ghana over attack at high commission

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has demanded urgent action from Ghana over the attack on Nigerian High Commission in the neighbouring West African country.

Some gunmen had allegedly invaded the high commission and pulled some sections of the building currently under construction, following claims by a Ghanaian businessman that he owned the parcel of land the building was being erected.

In a tweet, yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said those responsible for the attack must be brought to book immediately.

The minister said the Federal Government was currently engaging with the Ghanaian authorities over the incident.

the tweet read: “We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana.”

This development is coming five months after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied reports that the Nigerian Commission in Ghana had been evicted in Accra.

Spokesman of the minister, Ferdinand Nwonye, had said had in a statement that there was no “diplomatic row between Nigeria and the Republic of Ghana”.

Nwonye had said though the lease of the property on No.10 Barnes Road, Accra, had expired, the high commission was exploring the possibility of renewing the lease agreement with the host authorities.

