FG assures Ogbogonogo fire disaster victims of assistance

…as NEMA donates relief materials to the victims

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari, has assured victims of Ogbogonogo fire disaster of the Federal Government’s assistance, saying they would not bear the burden of the unfortunate incident alone.

Buhari who spoke through the leader of the Federal Government delegation, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiyar Umar Farouk, commiserated with the fire disaster victims.

He however explained that the Federal Government only get involved in higher magnitudes of disasters while states and local governments were expected to tackle other degrees of catastrophe suffered in their jurisdictions.

He said: “Disasters are in different categories and at every of that category, there is an organ that is supposed to be responsible. We have minor disasters and those that are major and we have catastrophic disasters. It is only when disasters become catastrophic that the Federal Government will come in.

“It is the responsibility of the states and local governments to take care of minor and major disasters. I appeal for the understanding of the state as well as the administrators of these agencies to abide by this protocol’’.

Earlier, the State Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Omamofe Pirah intimidated the Director General of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Muhammad on 10 other disaster occurrences across the state between 2018 and 2019 which were yet to be addressed by the Federal Government.

‘’May I reaffirm the commitment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to protect the lives and properties of Deltans which is one of the cardinal items in the agenda of his administration’’ said the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA through the Delta State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Monday donated some items to the victims of the Ogbogonogo market fire disaster.

The items include; 1, 875 bags of cement, 120 sewing machines, 80 grinding machines and 100 hairdryers, 625 (25kg) bags of beans, 625 (12.5kg) bags of maize, 625 (12.5kg) rice, gallons of vegetable oil, 300 bundles of roofing sheets, 750 pieces of ceiling boards, nails and cooking seasonings.

