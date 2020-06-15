Vanguard Logo

FG appoints Eweluka as MD of NBET

NBET

The Federal Government has announced the appointment of Mr. Nnaemeka Eweluka as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET)
Mr. Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser, Media, and Communication to the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Artimas said that the appointment was in furtherance of the reorganisation and realignments in the power sector.

According to him, the Minister of Power while making the announcement, said that Eweluka is to succeed Mrs. Marilyn Amobi, as the substantive MD and Chief Executive Officer.

Artimas said the former managing director is to handover and proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect.

He said that before the appointment of Eweluka as the Managing Director, he was the company’s General Counsel and Secretary.

Artimas said that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the recommendation to this effect.

“Eweluka, a lawyer, came to this position with over 20 years’ experience, spanning private practice, academics, and the Power sector.

“He is a specialist on privatisation and legal energy reforms as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration,” he said.

