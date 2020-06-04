Female interior designer wins N150k entrepreneurship prize in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

A female interior designer in Degema, Rivers State, Naomi Duke has emerged winner of a N150, 000 “Help the Smart Worker Prize” for her brilliant proposal detailing how the prize sum could expand her business and also generate employment.

The monthly competition, organized by a political pressure group, the Princewill’s Political Associates PPA is specifically for entrepreneurs, youths and residents of Rivers State who are engaged in small, micro and medium business ventures and all forms of smart work in the state.

The contest which is a brainchild of the PPA leader, Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill is also intended to encourage residents of the state to venture into productive economic ventures that could, in turn, lead to job creation, prosperity and economic development in the state.

In her remarks after the live online announcement of her prize, Ms Duke thanked the Princewill Political Associates for the gesture which she described as a pleasant surprise and a dream come true owing to the fact that it had been her heart’s desire to widen the scope of her business this year.

She called on other entrepreneurs and youths especially women in business and in politics to take advantage of the platform to enhance their productivity instead of solely relying on political handouts.

Speaking on behalf of Princewill’s Political Associates, Mr Emmanuel Dagogo congratulated Ms Duke and advised her on the need to be a good ambassador for other women politicians in business by putting the prize money into judicious use.

He also called on residents of the state to stay safe and adhere to medical advice to curtail the spread of COVID-19 which is currently on the rise in the state.

“You will recall that the winner of the April edition was a barbing salon owner who was seeking to open a second shop.

“The May winner, Ms Naomi Duke whose business proposal was targeted at the expansion of her Interior Decoration/Household makeover business was selected as the most viable by the panel of judges. Ms Duke who is the first female winner is also a grassroots mobilizer and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“She has been running her interior design company Dashib Designs for more than six years. Her proposal which was chosen ahead of two other proposals, one on the expansion of mini restaurant and the other, a fresh fruit /vegetable business in a keenly contested competition which had over one thousand contestants, was very smart, very concise, very detailed on impact and limited itself to the available budget plan”, Dagogo explained.

