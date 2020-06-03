Breaking News
FEC okays N1.7bn for consultancy on 2nd runway at Abuja airport

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N1.7 billion for consultancy services on the construction of the second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, briefed State House correspondents on Wednesday after the virtual FEC meeting anchored from the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The online meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today in council, a memo from the Ministry of Aviation was considered; and it is the consultancy services for the construction of second runway here in Abuja.

“The contract went to a consortium of consultants for the total contract sum of N1.7 billion.

“This includes 7.5 percent VAT and also the exchange rate for the dollar component of N360 to one dollar.

“And this is what caused the seeming increase in the last estimated figure,’’ he said.

Sirika said that the consultancy part of the project was for 12 months.

He said that a lot of work had been done in the procurement consultancy services, adding that it would be fast-tracked.

According to him, the ministry looks forward to achieving the second runway if awarded, before the end of the administration.

