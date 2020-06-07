FCTA lauds Churches over adherence to COVID-19 Protocol

Kindly Share This Story:

…..As CAN promises to sustain compliance

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has commended the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN and other church leaders across the Territory for ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines for religious organisations.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task-team on the Enforcement of COVID-19 Restrictions, Mr Ikharo Attah gave the commendation when he led the team on inspection of some churches to monitor compliance.

At the First Baptist Church, Gimbiya street in Area 11 where the team met the Northern Central Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria Reverend Israel Akanji, the chairman commended the church for its strict adherence to the guidelines.

He said; “entering the church through the gate, we met some personnel who checked our temperature and gave us sanitizers to apply on our hands. As we entered, we saw several hand washing points. This is what the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha want to see”.

Responding Reverend Akanji said the Church had given its word to the government to abide by the guidelines and commended the FCT minister and the Task team “for monitoring to ensure compliance”.

At the ECWA Church, Maitama, the team met with the Chairman of the FCT chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Samson Jonah.

The FCT CAN chairman noted that” for the Church, compliance with government rules, particularly one like this that bothers on the health and safety of Christians is a must. We would continue to do our best to sustain it. We met with the pastors in FCT and directed that the guidelines be strictly adhered to”

Speaking The Task-team chairman said, “the church had truly proved itself to be the light and salt of the world as Christ commanded in Mathew Chapter 5 verse 13 to 17.”

The team was also at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja where it met with Bishop Anselm Umoren.

Attah commended the Catholic Church, Maitama for opening a registry of members as parts of efforts to ensure contact tracing should anyone come down with COVID-19.

On his part, the bishop said, “the Catholic Church across the Federation would always abide by what is good for its members and citizens of the country”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: