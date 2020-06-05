Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

One Musiliu Alayande, a father of five was on found floating on a river known as ‘264 miles’ located Osogbo West bypass.

It was gathered that the body was recovered from the river and was deposited at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital’s morgue in Osogbo.

It was learnt that the man had been missing for about eight days before his body was eventually found in the river on Wednesday, June 3 when it floated.

The deceased, who resides at Oke-Oniti area of Osogbo, according to sources had previously attempted to swallow poison before he was cautioned by co-tenants.

Findings revealed that he was a commercial driver plying Osogbo-Ogbomoso before his economic fortune nosedived and began to act strangely.

“Prior to the time his body was found, his wife, younger brother and relatives have been looking for him for about eight days. Some people eventually alerted the family to the body on the river and on getting there, it was discovered that he was the one.

“His younger brother is a police officer, may that was why police were not at the scene where his body was removed from the river and taken to the hospital”, the source said.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the family members identified the body when it was recovered from the river.

“The Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the man. Though his body has been claimed by the family after it was recovered and identified”, she said

