Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Nebe Ifeoma marks birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

Budding Nollywood actress and ex-beauty queen, Nebe Ifeoma Faith adds another year to her age today, 25th June.

Queen Ify as she is popularly called is easily one of the most promising movie actresses and producer in Nigeria. She is one practitioner who is gradually earning the reputation of being the actress and producer with notable flicks. Still in her 20’s, Ify has featured in a number of Nollywood movies

She made her debut in Nollywood in a movie titled “OLD WOUND”

The Enugu state born actress who doubles as a philanthropist made headline when she won the second edition of Miss Global Ambassador Heritage beauty pageant. During her reign, she was involved in numerous charity projects especially in the educational niche where she donates books and relief materials to the less privileged kids in her local community.

Recalling her journey and birthday wish, the delighted Ifeoma said, “A year older today, I can only give thanks to God for his infinite mercy upon my life. It hasn’t been an easy journey but he has always showed up when I need him most.”

Speaking further, “my goal is to make a productive end in my career. Another year on earth is like an opportunity to keep striving. To everyone supporting and pushing me up to this moment; my fans, family and relatives, am deeply grateful and will always make you all proud.” she added

In a bid to further her education, Ifeoma took a program in Near East University where she is currently studying Tourism and Hotel Management

Her cupboard is not short of awards and nominations as she has bagged beauty queen of the year and fast-rising actress of the year respectively. She is also signed as an ambassador to top beauty hub “kamdies skincare spa and Ak hairextension”.

With her consistent rise, Ifeoma is bound to get a permanent spot on the top rung of celebrated actors in Nigeria and Africa extensively.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: