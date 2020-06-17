Breaking News
Fashola has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22 – aide
Mr Hakeem Bello, Special Adviser on Communications to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, says the minister has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22.

Bello made the disclosure in a statement he issued to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the attention of the office of the minister had been drawn to a letter signed by the Chairman /Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services, Ltd, Dr Sam Iwuajoku,  concerning a flight it operated to Abuja last weekend.

“In order to set the records straight,  the minister “  has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22, 2020, when he returned there from an inspection tour of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway construction work and a visit to Lagos, before the lockdown.

“The decision of the honourable minister not to travel was taken in strict compliance with Federal Government’s ban on inter-state travels as part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is, therefore, ridiculous for Dr Iwuajoku to attempt to link the honourable minister with any non-compliant flight,” he said. (NAN)

