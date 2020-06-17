Families should take responsibility in curbing rape- Record Label Boss, McCarthy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Record Label Executive and Dance hall Artiste, Aniekeme Usen, popularly known as Murphy McCarthy, has said families in Nigerian have roles to play, and so take responsibility in curbing the rising menace of rape in the country.

This comes up at the height of several reports of rape cases in Nigeria, especially that of Vera Uwaila Omozua who was allegedly raped and murdered in a church in Benin city.

According to McCarthy, ‘we need to do more as individuals if we are going to curb the issue of rape, as every family unit has to play a major role in properly educating their children on Sexual education and more importantly, inform them about the evil of rape, because a lot of people in Nigeria do not really understand what rape is, and the pain the pain it brings to the victim of ape.’

‘’Also, the government of Nigeria needs to stand up and do what is right by enacting the laws on rape and rape attempts, that will deal with perpetrators, and that these laws be very effective and well enforced by the judiciary. Reported cases of rape by any victim needs to be taken very seriously and properly investigated by the concerned security agency.’’ He said.

READ ALSO:

On his part, he said plans are on way for him and all artiste signed under his record label, Alleluyah Boyz Entertainment (ABE) to create more awareness with their music and also carry out outreaches to properly educate people on the effect of rape on the society.

On his leaf from the music over the months, Murphy McCarthy said he decided to put a hold on his musical career to properly focus on building the artistes under him, and raise more talents.

Murphy McCarthy is the CEO of ‘Alleluyah Boyz Entertainment (ABE)’ a label which he is also signed to, although he hails from Akwa Ibom State, he grew up in Benin City, Edo State Nigeria where he started his musical career. Ever since, he has raised several artistes, most popular among them, Zlatan.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: