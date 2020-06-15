Excellence Hope gives homes, COVID-19 palliatives to indigents

Kindly Share This Story:

Excellence Hope Initiative, a nonprofit organisation, has donated homes and COVID-19 palliatives to indigents of Anambra and Enugu states.

While the provision of homes for the homeless “even preceded the formal launch of the Initiative,” residents of communities — Nawgu, Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State; Mbu Akpoti in Enugu State, among others— have been getting palliatives since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

A statement by the Founder of the Initiative, Prince Olisa Eze, noted that “providing houses for the homeless is a divine mandate, which has been on for over a decade.

“The initiative is not just about palliatives and building homes. We are also interested in the future, so we build capacity. About 100 students are on scholarship, sponsored by the Initiative.

“There are free healthcare outreach events, skills acquisition programme and start-up capitals for youths and women, so they can be self-employed.”

He said the Excellence Hope Initiative was a child of circumstance, as he had been into charity for a while, but “when persons in need of various aids increased, it became necessary that a platform for help is created, so that the aid programme can function while I am engaged with my businesses.”

Prince Eze, a seasoned administrator and businessman with interest in oil and gas, a native of Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, and married with four children, said he got his first degree from Enugu State University of Science and Technology in 2004, before he proceeded to University of East London and acquired his M. Sc in International Marketing Management in 2010.

