Ex-Arsenal striker urges Arsenal to ditch Aubameyang for Ings

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal would be better off signing Danny Ings from Southampton than sticking with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Tony Cascarino.

Ings is currently one goal behind Aubameyang in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot after he scored in Southampton’s 3-0 victory over Norwich on Friday.

Aubameyang’s contract will expire in just over a year’s time and it remains unclear whether he will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium or look to move on.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer admits disappointment in Man Utd draw with Spurs

When you look at Aubameyang’s numbers, they’re extraordinary,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“But when you compare him to a player like Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, has hasn’t got the goals say the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres did, but he does far more for the team.

“Danny Ings is like that, too, for me. He’s done this all season.

“Let’s not forget, Ings’ career has been wrecked by injury and he’s come back and looks so good, he just leads the line brilliantly.

“He’s a consistent threat, even when the team isn’t playing well he’s still trying his socks off.

“He also wants to be at the football club, he wants to be at Southampton, he wanted to leave Liverpool and go there to play football.

“Having a player like Aubameyang is great, but he doesn’t want to be at Arsenal, he’s not committing himself to the club.

“And I thought his performance midweek against Manchester City… he didn’t like that he played out on the left and he looked totally disinterested.

ALSO READ: Brighton hands Arsenal second successive defeat

“I don’t question him as a striker getting goals, he’s always score you 20-plus a season.

“This year he’s got one more Premier League goal than Danny Ings, but Ings has given a lot more to Southampton, as we saw last night [against Norwich]. His commitment to the team, he has a desire that drives the other players around him and makes them a better side.

“That’s one of the problems I see for Arteta, with players likes Aubemeyang and Ozil.

“So, if I had a choice, I’d take Ings over Aubameyang.”

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: