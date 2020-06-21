Evidence of Buhari’s five years in the saddle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

May 29, 2015, was a historic day in the country. It was the day an opposition party that was less than two years old dislodged the government in power. Some have argued that the success story was not because of the All Progressives Congress, APC, per se, but because of its standard-bearer in the election, then-Major General Muhammadu Buhari. The victory not only brought a lot of hope and expectations among Nigerians but also placed a heavy burden on the shoulders of government under the leadership of President Buhari.

One of the factors that contributed to the victory was insecurity in the country then under the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The Jonathan administration, in fairness to it, did its best to serve the country within the confines of the law, but the security challenge, as a result of the rampaging Boko Haram insurgents that was unleashing terror in the country, eroded its modest efforts, hence the clamor for change.

Also read:

Speaking on his inauguration on May 29 at the Eagle Square, Abuja, President Buhari promised to carry every segment of the country along. In fact, he declared, “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody”. He also said that his administration would focus on addressing three areas: Insecurity, economy, and corruption.

Some critics, especially the opposition elements in the country, have argued that the expectations of many Nigerians have not been met as some of the problems, especially in the security sector, still persist. Some even argue that the country has recorded more deaths now as a result of the menace of terrorism and banditry than before the government came to power. This school of thought also believes that corruption still exists within the rank and file of the ruling class and that Nigeria is more divided now than before the administration came on board.

However, another school of thought and supporters of the government in power claim that the country has witnessed a great turn-around since the emergence of Buhari, saying that it was no longer business as usual. This group argues that the rampant burning of worship centers and schools by Boko Haram insurgents and the occupation of some local government areas by terrorists have become a thing of the past.

The President himself said that his administration has recorded notable achievements in the course of implementing its nine priority objectives, thereby establishing a solid foundation for future success.

Economic front

In his 2020 Democracy Day broadcast, Buhari said, “On the economic front, our objectives have remained to stabilize the macro-economy, achieve agricultural and food security, ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, develop infrastructure, fight corruption and improve governance.

“We have witnessed eleven quarters of consecutive GDP growth since exiting recession. The GDP grew from 1.91% in 2018 to 2.27% in 2019 but declined to 1.87% in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the decline in global economic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every single economy in the world has suffered a decline. Ours has been relatively moderate.

“In order to stabilize the economy, the Monetary Authority took steps to build the external reserves which resulted in improved liquidity in the foreign exchange market. The external reserves grew from $33.42 billion on April 29th, 2020 to about $36.00 billion in May 2020 which is enough to finance seven months of import commitments.”

The President’s claims are facts and no fiction.

Another area the administration has impacted meaningfully on the country is the agriculture sector.

The Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, launched by Buhari on November 17, 2015, has made available more than 200 billion Naira in funding to more than 1.5 million all holder farmers of 16 different commodities (Rice, Wheat, Maize, Cotton, Cassava, Poultry, Soy Beans, Groundnut, Fish), cultivating over 1.4 million hectares of farmland.

The ABP has substantially raised local production of rice, doubling the production of paddy as well as milled rice between 2015 and 2019.

Between 2016 and 2019, more than 10 new rice mills came on-stream in Nigeria. Many of the existing mills have expanded their capacity; several new ones are under construction.

More than a billion dollars of private sector investments have been made in the production of Rice, Wheat, Sugar, Poultry, Animal Feed, Fertilizers, etc, since 2015.

The Federal Executive Council approved a National Agriculture Mechanization Programme, ‘the Green Imperative’, in partnership with the government of Brazil and multilateral financing institutions.

The Presidential Fertilizer Initiative of the Buhari administration was launched in January 2017 as a Government-to-Government agreement with the Kingdom of Morocco

Since then, more than a million metric tons of fertilizer has been produced. This translates to the distribution of more than 18 million 50kg bags of NPK fertilizer in the first three years of Participating Financial Institutions, PFIs.

22 blending plants have been resuscitated with a combined installed capacity of more than 2.5m MT

The boost in agriculture has led to food sufficiency and the price reduction of fertilizer from N9,000-N11,000 per bag to N5,500. It has also led to forex savings of $150m annually through the substitution of imported components with locally manufactured ones as well as subsidy savings of N50 billion annually.

The Buhari administration has launched a series of funding and capacity development initiatives designed to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs.

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has finally taken off, with initial funding of US$1.3 billion (N396.5 billion); to provide medium and long-term loans to MSMEs.

Since 2017, the DBN has disbursed a total of N100 billion through the bank’s 27 PFIs impacting more than 100,000 MSMEs.

52% of loans disbursed in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses. Bank of Industry has disbursed more than N400 billion in loans to large, medium, small, and micro enterprises since 2016.

It has also established an N5billion fund for Artisanal Miners, as part of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals Development’s Programme to boost mining activities in Nigeria; as well as a $20 million fund to support young technology entrepreneurs in Nigeria

The MSME Clinics have brought relevant government agencies together with small businesses operating in various cities across the country to enable the agencies to provide direct support to these businesses. The interactions allow the agencies to better understand the issues facing small businesses and provide a platform for speedy resolution.

Business environment

The administration has created a clement business environment. The work of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (inaugurated by President Buhari in August 2016) and the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES) has resulted in Nigeria moving up 39 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings since 2016. In the last three years, Nigeria has twice been adjudged one of the 10 Most Improved Economies in the Rankings.

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) in 2017completed a long-overdue revision of the list of activities that can benefit from Nigeria’s Pioneer Status Incentive, which grants beneficiary companies a 3 to the 5-year tax holiday. The revision, done more than 10 ten years after the last one, has modernized the List, expanding the tax holiday incentives to qualifying companies in E-commerce, Software Development, Animation, Music, Film, and TV.

The administration has restored the Federal Budget to January-December cycle, with the 2020 Budget, for the first time in 12 years.

Budget proposal submission, which used to be done manually (submissions in hard copy and flash drive), has moved to an online platform, the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), since 2018. The new Budget Submission System significantly improves the transparency and efficiency of the budgeting system.

Some have also argued that the Executive Orders signed by the administration were an indication of seriousness towards service delivery. The administration has, since 2017, issued a number of landmark Executive Orders which include Executive Order (001) on Improving Efficiency in the Business Environment, Executive Order (002) on Promoting Local Procurement by Government Agencies, Executive Order (005) on planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in contracts and science, engineering and technology, Executive Order (008) on the Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme (VOARS), Executive Order (007) on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme and the latest that has attracted accolades to the government, the Executive Order (010) Implementing Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.

Infrastructure

On infrastructure, the administration has demonstrated a single-minded commitment to upgrading and developing Nigeria’s Transport, Power, and Health Infrastructure.

Three major rail projects inherited from previous administrations have been completed and commissioned: Abuja Metro Rail and the Abuja-Kaduna Rail, and the 327km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail, started in 1987, have been completed in 2020.

A fourth rail project, Lagos-Ibadan, kicked off in 2017 and is due to be completed in 2020. The track laying for the main component of the project was completed in March 2020.

In May 2018, the Federal Government launched the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), under the management of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). The PIDF kicked off with seed funding of US$650 million and has already disbursed funds for three critical road projects: Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway.

The NSIA in March 2018 invested $11m to establish a world-class Cancer Treatment Center at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), which commenced operations in 2019.

Work is ongoing on two $5m Diagnostic Centers in the Aminu Kano University Teaching Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

Abuja Light Rail system has been completed; it connects the city center with the airport and the Abuja-Kaduna Railway Line.

New Abuja and Port Harcourt International Airport Terminals were completed in Q4 2018 while the new Lagos and Kano International Airport Terminals are scheduled for completion in 2020. All were inherited from the previous administration at various stages of completion, and in some cases required project to redesign and revision.

The Buhari administration successfully completed the reconstruction of the Abuja Airport runway within the scheduled six-week period (March – April 2017), and will complete the reconstruction of the Enugu International Airport Runway in 2020.

Although critics believe that much has not been done by the government, supporters of the Buhari government have applauded the efforts towards bringing the country on the right track.

Yes, the country is bedeviled by many problems, but being focused and on the right track could take Nigeria to the desired destination.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: