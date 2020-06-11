Everton’s Goodison Park to host Merseyside derby in PL return

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool’s potentially title-deciding Merseyside derby clash with Everton will take place at Goodison Park after the city council’s safety advisory group deemed it safe enough.

Discussions were being held over neutral venues, with fears that crowds could gather outside the stadium if the match was held at its planned venue in Liverpool.

The fixture was on a list of six which the UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said local forces had requested to be played at a neutral venue due to public health fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Liverpool mayor wants Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

Merseyside Police appeared to contradict DCC Roberts by saying they were happy to police matches in Liverpool, and that will now be the case.

After discussions this week, it has been decided that the match can be played at Goodison Park on June 21 as planned, ending the possibility of the two sides having to travel 200 miles to Southampton instead.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been given the green light to play all of their remaining home games at Anfield, meaning they will get to lift the title on home soil.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: