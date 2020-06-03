EPL title: We’re not Champions yet, Klopp tells Liverpool players

Kindly Share This Story:

Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool squad that the Premier League title is still not won, with Manchester City the only team still mathematically capable of catching them at the top of the table.

The German’s side are currently 25 points clear and chasing the club’s first league title for 30 years.

Liverpool needed just two more wins to be officially crowned Premier League champions before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic back March.

ALSO READ: Rohr wants EPL or Serie A move for Eagles star Osimhen

The Anfield club could secure the title if Manchester City lose one of their two scheduled games set to take place when the season resumes in June.

And although Liverpool look comfortable at the top of the table, Klopp has told his players that there is still work to be done before they can start to celebrate.

“It’s nice to think about it but we are not champions yet and we know that,” he told BBC Sport. “We know we are close but close is not there. There are 27 points left for us and we will try everything to take them all. We are still not champions. We have to play football games and we have to win them.

ALSO READ: Rugby federation shares palliatives to clubs

“We don’t want to stop winning after two games or whatever it is. I don’t see results written in the stars; we have to work really hard.”

He added: “If we become champions, whatever celebrations are possible we will do as a team internally and with all our supporters in the moment we are allowed to do so again.

“I can promise that if it happens, there will be a parade as well. Whenever. Who cares! We only need one day when everybody is able to come and then we will do that.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: