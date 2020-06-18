Epileptic Power Supply: 11 DISCOs reject 8,244MW in one week – TCN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, on Thursday, disclosed that eleven electricity companies in the country rejected 8,244 megawatts of electricity transmitted to them during the first week of June 2020.

The TCN disclosed this on its twitter handle in a report titled: National Grid Performance: TCN-DISCOs Intercase from 1st -7th June 2020.

The TCN also put the average distributed power during the period at 3,207.11mw.

A breakdown of the development shows that, on the first day of June, 1,417.31MW of electricity was rejected by the electricity DISCOs.

However, on the second of the same week under review, the rejection rate dropped significantly to 362.43MW.

The amount of electricity rejected by the power firms letter rose to 1,023.31MW on June 3, 1,328.10MW, June 4 and 1,284.49MW June 5, respectively.

On June 6th and 7th, a total of 1,359.45MW and 1,468.96MW was rejected respectively.

Also, Five DISCOs consumed more than the amount of the power allocated to them on June 2.

Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Yola, Benin and Kano Discos accepted 55.96MW, 48.13MW, 11.99MW, 7.39MW and 0.28MW respectively in excess of grid allocation.

Abuja Disco also accepted an excess load of 61.88MW on June 7, according to the TCN data.

The highest amount of power distributed in the week under review was 3,536.70MW on June 3, while the lowest (2,304.96M) was recorded the previous day.

Meanwhile, a report obtained from the Advisory Power Team in the Office of the Vice President, it stated that, “On June 17 2020, average energy sent out was 3,982 MWH/Hour (down by 67.67 MW from the previous day).

“The power sector lost an estimated N2.14 billion due to constraints from the insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.”

Also, the report further stated that eight power plants produced 0mw of electricity as of 6am on Thursday.

Vanguard

