Enyeama takes up coaching role with French club

By Emmanuel Okogba
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has taken the role of a goalkeeper coach with French National 3 club side, Iris Club de Croix.
Enyeama who spent a large of his playing career in France will train the club’s reserves and u-16 goalkeepers.
A statement by the club on Instagram read ““Vincent Enyema, Nigerian International, winner of the CAN 2013, 8th World Cup finalist against France and former goalkeeper of the LOSC (Lille) from 2011 to 2018, will take charge of the specific goalkeeper on the training pole (from reserve to U16)”
READ ALSO: Eto should have been crowned FIFA Player of the year ― Enyeama
Enyeama, 37, was part of the Stephen Keshi led side that conquered Africa in 2013 and represented Nigeria at three FIFA World Cups.
View this post on Instagram
⚪🟢 INFO IRIS 🟢⚪ 🆕 De nouveaux visages viendront encadrer notre jeunesse Croisienne : ▶️ Vincent ENYEAMA,International Nigérian, vainqueur de la CAN 2013, 8ème de finaliste de la Coupe du Monde 2014 face à la France et ancien gardien du LOSC de 2011 à 2018, prendra en charge les spécifiques gardien sur le pôle formation (de la réserve aux U16). ▶️ Alexis FRANCKE, titulaire du BMF, s’occupera de l’analyse vidéo des matchs des U17 et U18. ▶️ Edouard TERRYN, Kinésithérapeute et ostéopathe, interviendra ponctuellement sur les matchs des U18 R1. 💚 Bienvenue à eux !💚