Enyeama takes up coaching role with French club

On 7:00 pm
Enyeama
By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has taken the role of a goalkeeper coach with French National 3 club side, Iris Club de Croix.

Enyeama who spent a large of his playing career in France will train the club’s reserves and u-16 goalkeepers.

A statement by the club on Instagram read ““Vincent Enyema, Nigerian International, winner of the CAN 2013, 8th World Cup finalist against France and former goalkeeper of the LOSC (Lille) from 2011 to 2018, will take charge of the specific goalkeeper on the training pole (from reserve to U16)”

Enyeama, 37, was part of the Stephen Keshi led side that conquered Africa in 2013 and represented Nigeria at three FIFA World Cups.

VANGUARD

