Enugu traders hail Ugwuanyi over traders empowerment scheme

By Chinedu Adonu

Traders Association at Ogbete Main Market in Enugu State, have on Thursday commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the state for re-introducing traders empowerment scheme in all the markets within the state.

The traders made this commendation while distributing assorted food items given to them by the State government as palliatives to cushion the effects of Covid-19 in the state.

In his speech, the caretaker committee chairman of Ogbete Main Market Traders’ Association (OMMATA), Chief John Eze, disclosed that the traders were happy over the re-launching of empowerment scheme programme.

According to him, “Gov Ugwuanyi is the first governor to start traders’ empowerment scheme in Nigeria. It continued during the election till the middle of last year. It would have commenced earlier this year, but for Covid-19. But he re-assured us that it would start this month.

“Apart from the empowerment, the state government will organize a micro-credit for us where we can borrow funds up to N500, 000 interest-free. It will run for a period of six months to one year. No government has ever remembered traders this way.”

Speaking on the measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the market by Gov. Ugwuanyi, Eze said, “We thank Gov Ugwuanyi for various measures he has adopted in this market. We shall abide by the safety guidelines of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.

“We placed water containers at entrances into the market where those coming in and living the market must wash their hands with soap and also apply sanitizers. We already have an enforcement committee on this matter.”

Also speaking during the distribution, a cloth dealer at the market, Mrs Monica Eze, said, “the interest-free micro-credit is another Ugwuanyi’s gesture which we appreciate. We can’t wait for the commencement of both.”

