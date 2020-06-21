Breaking News
Enugu Speaker orders shutdown of state’s Assembly Complex over COVID-19 fears

Mr Edward Ubos, Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, has ordered for the total shutdown and fumigation of the assembly complex.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Communication, Mr Jeff Mbah on Saturday in Enugu.

Mbah said that Ubosi gave the order as a precautionary measure following the death of Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency.

“The speaker has ordered the immediate shutdown of the assembly complex for decontamination.

” Also the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

”Our heartfelt sympathy goes to Ugwueze’s family, the wife, the children, the people of Isi-Izo Constituency and all our distinguished colleagues in the house and the State Government for the irreparable loss, ” Mbah said.

