Enugu monarch, subjects biker over land ownership

By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

Two villages, Anekeode and Obangene of Ibagwa Nike community in Enugu East council of Enugu State, have taken the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu to task over the ownership a large expanse of land in community.

According to them, contrary to the position of the traditional ruler that they inherited the land in question, the land belongs to the families that make up the villages.

They faulted the Enugu monarch’s claim over the ownership of the land, insisting that it was false and misleading.

They said that the monarch’s claims were made to “paint the larger population of Ibagwa Nike in bad light and to further empower the expropriators of our ancestral heritage to take over our land”.

According to the spokesman of the two Enugu villages, Ngwu Ikenna and Kelvin Okwor, they explained that that the parcels of land were shared among the various village kindred families that make up the community from time immemorial and accused the traditional ruler of trying to use his connection to deprive them of their land.

In reaction, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu dismissed the claims of the villages, describing them as those opposed to the provision of infrastructure in the community by the state government, pointing that the State Government had acquired the land in question long time ago for infrastructural development.

Igwe Ugwu while denying the allegation that he colluded with state officials to confiscate and sell communal land, pleaded with Governor Ugwuanyi and the general public to discountenance the ‘protesters’ “who were bent on fomenting trouble in order to hide their illicit land transactions and scare government away from developing the community”.

“When I came in as Igwe, I approached the then Governor, Sullivan Chime, and pleaded with him and he listened to me and returned 125 hectares (about 2000 plots) of land from the land government acquired from the community. Till date, none of the community members has come to thank me.

“It is unfortunate where you have a traditional ruler some people will prefer gangsterism instead of approaching Igwe”, he said, noting that he had intelligence report that some people were trying stage similar kangaroo “peaceful protest” in his palace which they would circulate the picture in the media to create the impression that there was crisis”.

But the villages further disagreed and said “let it be on record that the purported Power of Attorney which the Igwe is parading was the subject of a concluded Police Investigation. The Igwe and those with him do not possess the locus to represent our families on any issue regarding our land,

They alleged that the traditional ruler wants to rail-road officials of the State Ministry of Housing into some pseudo-partnership to take what is left of their ancestral heritage and vowed to resist the plot.

Alleging that the monarch plans to engage the police to take away their ancestral, the communities reminded interested parties that the matter is already a subject of litigation in Suit No: E/144/09 made where then Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice I.A. Umezuilike restrained all and sundry from defacing the layout plots and particularly from making a new layout and selling or transferring or mortgaging same.

According to them, the matter is still pending before Hon. Justice A.O Anidi of the High Court of Justice, Enugu.

The communities have therefore appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to come to the help of the families and restrain the monarch from and his group from tampering with their ancestral land, saying that “our governor has shown a strong affinity for upholding the values of peace and of the rule of law”.

They said the mission of the kindred families was to cause confusion and disturb the peace of the area having learnt that government was about to begin infrastructural development of the land it duly acquired from the community some years back, but which some people had been criminally trespassing on.

The monarch insisted that the State Ministry of Housing wants to development the land in question for an estate which would attract development and social amenities to the community and denied the allegation of “expropriating their land”.

The monarch and his supporters dismissed the two families and disclaimed the protesters, tagging them as “land grabbers who had over time sold and re-sold lands belonging to the state government and the community”.

