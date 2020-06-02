Enugu lawmaker mobilizes community stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

…Lauds Ugwuanyi

By Okenwa Kennedy Onyema

The lawmaker representing the people of Nkanu East constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor Ononenyi has, yet again, taken the fight against Coronavirus pandemic to his base. This time, in a more aggressive approach.

The sensitization and awareness program which has its theme as: “A One Day COVID-19 Community Spread Prevention Sensitisation Forum” was organized by the two-time lawmaker in collaboration with Ononenyi Foundation and Enugu State Community Mobilisation and Sensitisation Networks

The campaign which had representatives from all parts of the local government was held at Ukwu Akpu Centre, Amechi Idodo.

It also had the presence of many prominent sons and daughters of the neighboring communities.

Speaking at the venue, His Royal Highness, Igwe Ezechiemeri Edeani, a traditional ruler from one of the communities, extolled Hon Nnajiofor’s quality leadership since his assumption of office. He stated that the lawmaker has displayed outstanding leadership portfolio by raking in dividends of democracy in the state.

The traditional ruler further Noted that the Hon. Member has attracted landmark projects not only to the people of Amechi Idodo but to Nkanu-East local government in general.

On the Coronavirus pandemic, the highly revered Igwe urged the people of the local government to be watchful and mindful of their environment, adding that people should support the government to eradicate the virus by complying with the NCDC guidelines.

On his part, Nnajiofor noted that the purpose of the program was not borne out of political motivation but driven by a genuine concern to root out Coronavirus pandemic from Enugu and prevent a future outbreak.

READ ALSO:

Nnajiofor who commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s prompt response at the early stage of the pandemic said that such a swift approach by the state was the reason behind the minimal number of cases recorded in the state so far.

He further described Ugwuanyi’s strategy as excellent and successful in winning the war against the virus. According to him, no Governor could have done it better than the way Ugwuanyi had managed the pandemic.

He also lauded the effort of the local government Chairman, Hon. Uche Nwobodo, in making sure that the Governor’s directives were enforced to the letter. He further expressed his appreciation to all the President General in the local government area for standing up to the fight.

On his part, the Local Government Chairman, Hon Uche Nwobodo, described Nnajiofor as a lawmaker with the interests of the local government at heart. Nnajiofor, he said, was a grassroots mobilizer and a leader of quintessential. He commended the quality and robust representation of the lawmaker.

The Chairman who was represented by the Supervisory Councilor for Health, Chief James Asiegbu, further dispelled the rumors that the virus was not real but a make-up to defraud the state as conceived out of ignorance.

On the need to maintain personal hygiene, one of the resource persons, a medical expert, Mrs. Adaeze enjoined the people of the local government to wash their hands regularly with soap and running water, while also keeping to the rule of social and physical distancing. She demonstrated the acts of handwashing and personal cleanliness as a way of encouraging people.

For the Director-General, Ononenyi Support Group, Hon Charles Agbo, the fight to eradicate the virus must continue without getting weary. He called on all the constituents to keep supporting their illustrious son with prayers.

While distributing materials worth millions of Naira to the people, Hon Ononenyi maintained that the curfew and restrictions in inter-states movements were still effective. He charged members of the Neighborhood Watch to be vigilant and be up and doing.

According to him, the whistle-blowing policy has come to stay. He, therefore, encouraged members of the local government to report any suspicious and illegal movements within their border.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: