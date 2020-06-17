Breaking News
Enugu govt, ALGON mourn Nsukka Council Chairman

Chief Patrick Kenechukwu Omeje

…Condole with family, residents

Following the death of the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Omeje Jnr, on June 16, 2020, after a period of illness, as announced by the family, the Enugu State Government said it is “deeply saddened by the news”.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government expressed its heartfelt condolences to late Omeje’s family, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and the people of Nsukka Local Government Area.

It described the late Council Chairman as “a renowned politician and grassroots-mobilizer” whose sad death occurred during “his second term in office as the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area”.

According to Aroh, “the state government is indeed proud of the various contributions Chief Patrick Omeje made to the development of Nsukka Local Government Area”.

Similarly, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State Chapter, announced with “extreme sadness, rude shock and disbelief,” the death of the Council Chairman, who until his demise, was “a strong, dedicated and loyal member of our association”.

A statement by the State Chairman of ALGON, Hon. Solomon Izuchukwu Onah expressed “our sincere condolences to his wife and children, the Omeje family and the entire people of Nsukka Local Government Council”.

While beseeching “the ever merciful God, who alone knows the reasons for all things, to grant us all the strength to bear this irreparable and ever painful loss”, the association added that “we will miss dearly his priceless contributions to the growth and development of the local government system in the state as well as his tireless and passionate commitment to peace and development of Nsukka Local Government Area and indeed Enugu State”.

