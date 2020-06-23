Enugu community dismisses allegations of land grabbing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Leadership of the Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community, Enugu South, Local Government Area, LGA, Enugu State, has dismissed as false, a media report accusing Enugu Ministry of Housing of encroaching into the community land.

President General of the community Hon Barr Sunday Ngene, who addressed the press alongside some Executive members also exonerated the community from a certain petition to that effect.

According to the PG; “We are here because our attention was drawn to a publication credited to Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) that there is a petition claiming that Enugu state government through the state Ministry of Housing is forcefully grabbing their land.

“People should clarify issues about the community from the leadership of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community before publishing.

“We want to state that it was Ugwuaji Awkunanaw communities, owners of the approved layouts that approached Enugu State government through the Ministry of Housing to partner with them to develop their various layouts.

“The layouts include, Promise land layout owned by Umunnajingene Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, Ndiaga-Umunnaugwu layout, owned jointly by Umunnugwu and Ndiaga village, Valley layout and Valley layout extension owned by Isiagu Ugwuaji.

“These communities individually approached the Ministry of Housing to partner with them to develop their layouts.

“There was never a time Enugu state government or its agency forcefully took the land of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community. We have relevant documents of what we are saying.

“Those who are behind such publication are mischief makers and for selfish interest. They are not pursuing the interest of the community.

“If such a things happened, it is the President General of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community through the Igwe in council that will write to the governor of Enugu state telling him the situation of things on ground and there is no such thing in our community.

“I am warning HURIWA or anybody who intend to publish anything to approach Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community leaders for clarification.

“The public should disregard the publication. It did not emanate from Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community but from mischief makers.

“We are hereby asking the HURIWA to retract the publication against Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community which was meant to tarnish its image or face legal action.

The Palace Secretary of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw Chief Bob Ugwu, while speaking on the matter said, “let me lend my voice by saying that all the claims by HURIWA the so-called petition and publication, were fabrications and a product of their mindset. It has nothing to do with our community.

Vanguard

