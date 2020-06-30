Enugu Anglican Diocese laments worsening insecurity, rise in rape cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu Diocese of the Anglican Communion lamented what it described as worsening security situation in Nigeria and called on the Federal Government to be alive to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties of citizens.

The church also decried the rising cases of rape, defilement and other gender-based violence against the girl child, young girls and women in general, saying it was a negative life trend.

In a communique issued after the 3rd Session of 17th Synod held at Christ Church, Uwani, Enugu, the diocese lamented the rise in criminal acts such as kidnapping, banditry and killing by rogue herdsmen.

It said the Synod “feels greatly disturbed by the worsening security situation in Nigeria, particularly as it relates to rising cases of banditry, kidnapping and killing by suspected Fulani herdsmen and members of the Boko Haram. The Synod also noted with “dismay the state of violence, killings and insecurity in the country despite the huge investment in the security sector.”

The communiqué, signed by the Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Dr Emmanuel Chukwuma, the Registrar of the diocese, H.B.C. Ogboko and the Synod Secretary, Dr Stanley Nweze, further expressed dismay “with the indulgence of men in rape, defilement, sexual and other gender-based violence against the girl child, young girls and women in Nigeria”, and condemned what it called “the new trend of life in our polity.”

It noted President Buhari’s rebuke of service chiefs over their poor performance and called on him to “abide by his oath of office by ensuring the protection of lives and properties.” It urged him to “ensure the replacement of all the service chiefs with competent and capable hands.”

The Synod equally frowned on the “continuous violation of the presidential order on inter-state movement by Northerners, despite the number of COVID-19 checkpoints on the highways”, and also condemned the “invasion of the South-East zone by suspected Fulani jihadists and Almajirai, despite the restriction order on inter-state border movement, and blamed it on “security personnel at the checkpoints who are mostly from the Northern part of the country.”

The Synod consequently demanded the immediate withdrawal of security personnel from the northern part serving at various checkpoints in the South-East zone and called on the States and Local Governments in the zone “to be vigilant to avoid being overrun by these intruders.”

The communiqué also urged the Federal Government to scale up efforts in the fight against corruption and lauded the President for assenting to the Local Government autonomy law and called for its effective implementation to usher speedy development in the rural areas.

The church commended the Federal Government for the ongoing rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and urged the contractors to adhere to approved specifications just as they commended the South-East governors for their effort to ensure that the airport project is completed.

Vanguard

