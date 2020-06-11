Ensure regular medical checkups, expert advises ulcer patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Aisosa Ehigiator, a medical practitioner in Benin, has advised patients with ulcer to ensure routine checkups in order to avoid complications.

Ehigiator gave the advise an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

He described ulcer as “open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine.”

He said: “the most common causes of peptic ulcers are infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of aspirin and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

“Stress and spicy foods do not cause peptic ulcers. They can only make your symptoms worse.

“The most common symptom of peptic ulcer is stomach pain. Stomach acid makes the pain worse, as does having an empty stomach.

“The pain can often be relieved by eating certain foods that buffer stomach acid or by taking an acid-reducing medication, but then, it may come back.

READ ALSO: Physician advises ulcer patients against frequent use of painkillers

“Peptic ulcers are of two types; Gastric ulcer that occur on the inside of the stomach and

Duodenal ulcer that occur on the inside of the upper portion of your small intestine (duodenum),’’he said.

He listed symptoms of peptic ulcer to include burning stomach pain, bloating, fatty food intolerance, heartburn and nausea.

Ehigiator, therefore, advised patients with such symptoms to see a doctor for prompt examination and treatment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: