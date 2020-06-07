Emre Can advices Dortmund teammate Sancho to ‘grow up’

Kindly Share This Story:

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can has warned team-mate, Jadon Sancho, that he has to be “smarter” and “grow up” after his fine for breaking social distancing protocols.

Sancho was fined by the Bundesliga on Friday for getting a haircut in his home, in breach of Germany’s restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 20-year-old and his team-mate Manuel Akanji were fined after photos emerged of them having a trim in their own respective homes, with neither the players nor the hairdresser wearing any personal protective equipment (PPE) in the pictures.

Sancho scored a hat-trick recently as Dortmund hammered Paderborn 6-1 to keep his amazing season going but Can, who scored the only goal as Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday has urged the England international to maintain good behaviour.

“We know that he just has to be more disciplined in some things, but he knows that himself,” Can told Sky.

“He just has to be smarter and grow up with things like that. He can’t afford to make such mistakes in the future.

“You have to lead Jadon the right way. He’s a great boy, even off the pitch. He doesn’t do it on purpose to cause a scandal.

“Maybe he trusts too many other people in some things.”

