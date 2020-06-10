Empty Containers: Group warns of further port congestion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eguono Odjegba

FOLLOWING widespread concerns about the prevailing port congestion, the Nigerian Institute of Shipping, NIS, has called on the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, to develop a strategy to manage the alarming volume of containers abandoned in Nigeria before it results in major congestion crisis.

NIS President, Capt. Anthony Onoharigho, who dropped the warning suggested the urgent auctioning of abandoned containers littering various ports in the country, even as he expressed reservation about the seeming lack of policy to regulate activities of ocean liners dropping import containers in Nigeria and sailing out without corresponding numbers of empty containers, in line with international maritime convention.

Onoharigho also expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of container management policy arising from years of abuse of empty container dumping as well as alleged empty container rip off by foreign shipping companies. The NIS boss who doubles as Liberia Deputy Ship Registrar advised the government to invoke laws to compel shipping companies to begin the process of picking up their empty containers from the port anytime they called with imports.

He said the policy should be dynamic to ensure that clauses are available that empowers relevant agencies of government to determine the time limit an empty container may remain at the port or in Nigeria, with additional clauses empowering the agencies to declare defaulting containers forfeited, and subjecting same to immediate auction.

His words: “These containers are meant for individuals who are shippers. The vessels that bring them come in with goods and are supposed to take them back with goods. But if there are no goods to carry, the containers should be removed from the ports immediately so, as not to constitute nuisance. The NPA has a constitutional way of handling cargo with the understanding, arrangement and agreement between them and port terminal operators. They can also invoke that part of the law to discharge the containers from the port.

“If these laws are not already in place, they should be formulated with powers to determine periods containers can remain in Nigeria or at the ports. These laws should also give agencies of government power to pronounce containers in default forfeited and placed on auction to free the ports from congestion. It is bad enough that we are battling with congestion of inbound cargo, it will be very embarrassing that we are also going to face empty containers induced port congestion.”

He, however, proposed that if ship owners desire to set up holding bay for their empty containers, the Federal Government should consider such request and then monitor to ensure their regular exportation.

He said, “This issue of the empty container has been on for a long time and Shippers’ Council and the NPA are responsible for goods and containers’ transit from one place to another.

“There is a stacking place in Apapa and if individual ship owners who export cargoes want to get a stacking place of their own, they can do that in Apapa, while the agencies ensure monitoring that they are removed regularly and does not pose challenges to space.”

