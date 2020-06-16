Emeritus Professor of medicine, Akinkugbe is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Emeritus Prof. Oladipo Akinkugbe was on Monday, reported dead.

Vanguard gathered that the foremost Nigerian professor of Medicine at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, died at the age of 86.

Before his death, Prof. Akinkugbe who practised medicine for 60 years was the chairman of the Board of Management of University College Hospital Ibadan, Nigeria, and one-time Chairman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

He also served as the Pro-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt; former Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; a former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin; and a former Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

He studied and taught at some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including the University of London, Balliol College, University of Oxford England, and Harvard Medical School Boston, USA.

Akinkugbe, who was also a former Chairman, Nigeria Heart Foundation, NHF, before hanging the stethoscope, pioneered the establishment of two critical clinics, one in hypertension and the other in renal disorders at the UCH, Ibadan. Both clinics were firsts in Africa.

After retirement, Akinkugbe established his own clinic, the Ibadan Hypertension Clinic, which he managed for 20 years.

A closed associate who confirmed the news to Vanguard said he has been ill for some time now.

The source said “He has been managing an undisclosed illness for a long time. He was such a strong man but God said it was over today. That is how we saw everything. He has done a lot of things in the medical circle.”

