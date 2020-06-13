Emeka Offor donates medical equipment to FMC Jalingo, UITH

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of Sir. Emeka Offor’s commitment to bridge the gap that exists in the African developmental hemisphere by promoting qualitative education and public health, his foundation; he has done the Extra-ordinary

Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) in support of Future assured has donated healthcare and educational equipment worth billions of Naira to Federal Medical Center in Jalingo and University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital(UITH).

This is in line with the foundation’s core vision of improving the quality of life of Africans by supporting health and educational interventions.

The foundation donated 100 hospital beds, mattresses and other medical accessories to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) as part of its contribution to the hospital to mitigate the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

SEOF also donated $380,000 worth of medical equipment to the management of the hospital to strengthen the health care programme in the tertiary hospital.

The 40-feet container load of medical equipment was presented to the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Professor Abdullahi Yussuf, by the Chief of Staff to Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, AIG Chris Ezike (Rtd.)

In his remarks Ezike stated that its partner, Savannah Center for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) nominated UITH as a beneficiary of the medical equipment distribution programme, highlighting that the consignment is not to be sold, resold or exchanged for profit or gain.

The Chief of Staff noted that the Public Health Consultant of the Foundation, Dr. Tanko Yakasai would engage in post-donation visits to the hospital to ensure compliance with the rules of corporate governance on the facilities.

Dignitaries present at the presentation in Jalingo include; Mr Anthony Jelason, SSG representing the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Innocent Vakai, Commissioner for Health. Representing the board Chairman, FMC, Jalingo, Dr Dawud Ahmad Jedua, chairman house committee on health, Taraba State House of Assembly, Mrs Suzi Nathan.

Head of Service, Taraba State, Mal Aminu Jauro Hassan, Director, PHC Development Agency, Taraba State, Dr Garba Danjuma, E.S, TACA, Alh Tukur Abba Tukur, Galadiman Muri. Representing the Emir of Muri, Dr Ahmed Kara, Director Hospital Services, Taraba State, Alh Abdunnasir Bobboji.

Chairman Jalingo LGA, Dr Alex Mianguwa, CMD Taraba State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo, Mrs Lydia Johnson, State Coordinator, NEPWHAN, Mal Ahmad Yusuf, Society for Family Health, Dr Ismail Faruk Umar,

Coordinator, WHO, Taraba State, Dr Wannoyi Kwalla. Head of Clinical Services, FMC, Jalingo, Dr Suleiman Abubakar Kirim, DHCS, FMC Jalingo, Dr Kuni Joseph, DHCS, FMC Jalingo, Mrs Shiwuese Bur, Acting Director of Administration, FMC Jalingo,

HODs, FMC Jalingo, Barr Kabiru Dodo. Representative of the First Lady/ Future Assured were also present.

Dignitaries present in Ilorin include: Professor A.D Yussuf, Chief Medical Director, Dr (Mrs) Aishat Saka, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Mr D.S Odaibo, Director of Administration, Dr Raji Abdulrasa

Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Professor A.A Fawole (Board member) Representing University of Ilorin senate, Professor .L. Usman(Board Member) Representing vice-chancellor University of Ilorin.

It will be recalled that Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), recently donated educational materials and healthcare facilities worth millions of dollars to hospitals and academic institutions in Nigeria

The books being distributed to over 77 universities, 30 polytechnics, 36 colleges of education, 7 public libraries (one in each geopolitical zone plus the FCT), 5 primary schools in each state and 7 secondary schools in every state of the federation.

Over 14 containers of consumables and medical equipment were also distributed with each of the following hospitals receiving one 40 feet container each.

Some of the institutions that received these containers are; National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital, Police hospital Abuja, University of Maiduguri teaching hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, Federal Medical Centre, Bayelsa and others.

