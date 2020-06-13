Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

A Prominent businessman, Sir Emeka Offor has donated medical equipment worth $380,000 and 100 Hospital Beds to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) in Kwara State.

The move forms part of his contribution towards the fight against the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic that is presently ravaging the world as well as help in the promotion of primary health care system in the country.

Offor in a similar vein l, has donated healthcare and educational equipment worth billions of Naira to the Federal Medical Center in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The Philanthropist also donated $380,000 worth of medical equipment to the management of the hospital to strengthen the health care programme in the tertiary hospital.

The contributions to these Institutions were carried out through his Foundation, Sir. Emeka Offor Foundation, just as it said that it was in line with the foundation’s core vision of improving the quality of life of Africans by supporting health and educational interventions.

In statement yesterday from the Foundation, the 40-feet container load of medical equipment was presented to the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Professor Abdullahi Yussuf, by the Chief of Staff to Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, AIG Chris Ezike (Rtd.)

In his remarks Ezike stated that its partner, Savannah Center for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) nominated UITH as a beneficiary of the medical equipment distribution programme, highlighting that the consignment is not to be sold, resold or exchanged for profit or gain.

The Chief of staff noted that the Public Health Consultant of the Foundation, Dr. Tanko Yakasai would engage in post donation visits to the hospital to ensure compliance with the rules of corporate governance on the facilities.

